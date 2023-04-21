Can you help reunite these lost pets with their Bedford owners?

Have you seen any of them around?

Losing your pet is an absolute nightmare.

Whether it’s your trusted pooch or maybe your furry feline, to suddenly no longer have that beloved member of the family can send you into a blind panic.

Here, we’re posting lost and cats in Bedford. Have you seen any of them?

If so, get in touch with Pets Reunited Bedford here

1 . Lost Bear is a tabby who went missing five months ago from Dennis Road, Kempston. He is three-years-old, has a blue collar and is an indoor cat (Ref PR91645) Photo: Pets Reunited Photo Sales

2 . Lost This black domestic short-haired cat went missing from Bedford eight months ago. She is seven years old and has a "meow that sounds like a squeak" (Ref PR88164) Photo: Pets Reunited Photo Sales

3 . Lost Little Felix is only two years old and went missing from Muswell Road, three months ago. He's got a red collar and is microchipped (Ref PR91454) Photo: Pets Reunited Photo Sales

4 . Lost Leo is also lost and went missing seven months ago from Barford Avenue. He's eight years old, is healthy and neutered (Ref PR89867) Photo: Pets Reunited Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2