News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
24 minutes ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
6 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
Have you seen any of these cats?Have you seen any of these cats?
Have you seen any of these cats?

Can you help reunite these lost pets with their Bedford owners?

Have you seen any of them around?

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:28 BST

Losing your pet is an absolute nightmare.

Whether it’s your trusted pooch or maybe your furry feline, to suddenly no longer have that beloved member of the family can send you into a blind panic.

Here, we’re posting lost and cats in Bedford. Have you seen any of them?

If so, get in touch with Pets Reunited Bedford here

Bear is a tabby who went missing five months ago from Dennis Road, Kempston. He is three-years-old, has a blue collar and is an indoor cat (Ref PR91645)

1. Lost

Bear is a tabby who went missing five months ago from Dennis Road, Kempston. He is three-years-old, has a blue collar and is an indoor cat (Ref PR91645) Photo: Pets Reunited

Photo Sales
This black domestic short-haired cat went missing from Bedford eight months ago. She is seven years old and has a "meow that sounds like a squeak" (Ref PR88164)

2. Lost

This black domestic short-haired cat went missing from Bedford eight months ago. She is seven years old and has a "meow that sounds like a squeak" (Ref PR88164) Photo: Pets Reunited

Photo Sales
Little Felix is only two years old and went missing from Muswell Road, three months ago. He's got a red collar and is microchipped (Ref PR91454)

3. Lost

Little Felix is only two years old and went missing from Muswell Road, three months ago. He's got a red collar and is microchipped (Ref PR91454) Photo: Pets Reunited

Photo Sales
Leo is also lost and went missing seven months ago from Barford Avenue. He's eight years old, is healthy and neutered (Ref PR89867)

4. Lost

Leo is also lost and went missing seven months ago from Barford Avenue. He's eight years old, is healthy and neutered (Ref PR89867) Photo: Pets Reunited

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Bedford