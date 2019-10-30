Can you help name Central Bedfordshire Council's new gritter lorries?

A fleet of ten new gritter lorries are rolling into Bedford this winter, and they need naming.

The state-of-the-art machines can spray and mix of brine and rock salt, instead of just spreading salt on the road.

Gritting competition

And the gritters will be a lot greener, with efficient diesel engines as well as the ability to direct their spread much more precisely.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: "Salt is harmful to the environment so the less we use the better and it can cost up to £45 a ton."

To put forward a name for the new gritter lorries email namethegritter@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk