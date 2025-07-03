Can you help find missing teenage boy last seen in Bedford town centre?

Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing 15-year-old teenage boy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Kaydon, who is 15 years old, was last seen in Bedford town centre on the evening of July 1, and didn't to return to Kempston.

He is described as 5ft 6in tall and was wearing a white Tt-shirt, blue shorts, black Nike trainers and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information or who knows Kaydon's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting incident 63 of 1 July.