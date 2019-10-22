Can you help Bedford Foodbank's Christmas Challenge?

A charity collection has begun again ahead of the festive period - and this year the magic number is 7,433.

In the first nine months of 2019 Bedford Foodbank helped 7,433 people across the local area, so the charity is aiming to raise £7,433.

The money will help with the running of seven distribution centres in different parts of the town, where cients receive the equivalent of three days’ food shopping, as well as toiletries, toilet paper, cleaning materials, nappies, and baby food when needed.

Foodbank trustee Simon Danes said: “The December figures will be much higher, Christmas is always our busiest time. Sadly, around a third of our clients are children; it seems very sad that so many children need us. And without our support, people would be going hungry.

“We always need food donations and local people have been extremely generous. Our problem is that our costs have risen hugely over the last few years: we’re a very lean operation and we don’t waste money; even so, we’re now looking at an annual budget of some £75,000. We’re entirely dependent on fundraising to meet this.

“So, if anyone would like to add us to their Christmas present list this year by making a donation, we’d be hugely grateful. Just £2 can make a real difference. We’re very happy to accept donations now, of course, as well.

"And if any clubs, teams or societies would like to contribute, that would be fantastic. Businesses have been very supportive, too; M&DH Insurance Services gave us £1000, which is incredible, and St. James's Place Wealth Management have donated £250. We’d love to hear from any other local businesses who’d like to help.”

If you would like to make a donation to the Foodbank’s Christmas Challenge, go to their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the-great-bedford-foodbank-christmas-challenge

Or you can send a cheque, made payable to Bedford Foodbank, to Bedford Foodbank, 71 Murdock Road, Bedford MK41 7PL. Please mark your cheque “Christmas Challenge” on the reverse.

If your business, club or society would like to support the Challenge, contact Simon Danes on simon@bedfordwhocharitycon.co.uk