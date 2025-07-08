Can you give a home to this inseparable pair? Cats Protection Bedford and Biggleswade looking for new owners for Lucy and Blue
The pair were handed to the cat welfare charity after their owner became too unwell to continue looking after them.
They have been with the charity for several months, and although not related, they enjoy each other’s company, meaning Cats Protection are hoping they can be rehomed together.
Silver grey Blue is nine years old, with the charity saying he has a sensitive personality who although initially overwhelmed by new experiences, will come out of his shell with patience and a few treats.
Black cat Lucy is eight years old and is described as brave and calm, who loves a gentle stroke and regular napping.
Team leader at Cats Protection Bedford and Biggleswade Tamsin Eastwood said: “While it is lovely to see Blue and Lucy’s close relationship it does make it harder to find them a home where they can stay together, and there is no splitting this pair up!
“They are incredibly easy going and want for nothing more than a quiet home without other pets or children where they can grow old.
“A garden where they can explore and snooze would be ideal. We’re hopeful that someone will spot their profiles and see what lovely additions these two could make to their family.”
To find out more to enquire about adopting Lucy and Blue visit the Cats Protection website.
