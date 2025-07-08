The Bedford and Biggleswade branch of Cats Protection has launched an appeal in a bid to find a new home for two inseparable cats - Lucy and Blue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were handed to the cat welfare charity after their owner became too unwell to continue looking after them.

They have been with the charity for several months, and although not related, they enjoy each other’s company, meaning Cats Protection are hoping they can be rehomed together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silver grey Blue is nine years old, with the charity saying he has a sensitive personality who although initially overwhelmed by new experiences, will come out of his shell with patience and a few treats.

Although they are not related Lucy and Blue have formed a very close bond

Black cat Lucy is eight years old and is described as brave and calm, who loves a gentle stroke and regular napping.

Team leader at Cats Protection Bedford and Biggleswade Tamsin Eastwood said: “While it is lovely to see Blue and Lucy’s close relationship it does make it harder to find them a home where they can stay together, and there is no splitting this pair up!

“They are incredibly easy going and want for nothing more than a quiet home without other pets or children where they can grow old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A garden where they can explore and snooze would be ideal. We’re hopeful that someone will spot their profiles and see what lovely additions these two could make to their family.”

The Bedford and Biggleswade branch of Cats Protection is looking for a new home for Lucy

To find out more to enquire about adopting Lucy and Blue visit the Cats Protection website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.