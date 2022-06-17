Campaign to save Clophill footbridge gathers momentum

More than 50 people took part in a protest on the bridge last week – which led to BBC 3CR presenter Justin Dealey interviewing organiser Dean Elcome for his programme.

Dean said: “There was a huge reaction – we had an avalanche of messages of support online with lots more people completing the survey on the CBC website opposing the plans.

"We had more than 20,000 views on social media and 15,000 more after the radio interview.

Protestors on Clophill footbridge

"We’ve also had lots of offers of support and people asking how they can help to make a direct impact.”

The IT consultant, who lives in Clophill, added: “We’re hoping local TV news will pick up the story and that it will make the national press.”

He said the protest had been attended by a mix of villagers and those who live in the area and added: “We had old and young there, a complete cross section.

Dean Elcome (left) with BBC 3CR presenter Justin Dealey

"Everyone was in great spirits, it was a lovely sunny morning and passing cars were beeping their horns in support.

"One lady on an electric buggy told me if the bridge were removed, she would not attempt to use the toucan crossing. She said she’d be too intimidated trying to cross four lanes of traffic.

"The majority made it clear they thought the plans were utterly nonsensical.”

The proposed scheme, estimated to cost more than £7million, would see the removal of the bridge.

Protestors claim that widening the carriageways on all approaches to the roundabout would not only reduce paved areas but would also mean the removal of the bus stop by the Flying Horse pub.

They are also angry that there’s a proposal to build a public foot/cycle bridge over the A507 at Arlesey, which is on the same road.