Calling Bedford children: Fancy a spot of morris dancing this weekend? Well you're in luck

The English tradition is open to children

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 5:08 pm

If you’ve ever fancied a spot of morris dancing, The Higgins Bedford is hosting fun-filled events this Saturday (July 9) and everyone is welcome to join in.

On Saturday, at The Higgins Bedford, former members of Redbornstoke Morris and Bedfordshire Lace Morris host a panel discussion This talk is free and will run from 11am-12:30pm.

From 2-3.30pm, it’s the children’s turn. There’ll be a workshop where they can become a morris dancer for the afternoon. Bedfordshire’s Golden Hare Morris team will be on hand to teach young visitors some basic steps and put together a simple Morris dance. Afterwards, the children can show off their Morris moves in a short performance for their families.

Redbornstoke Morris

This workshop is free and is suitable for children aged eight to 12 years old, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

Email [email protected] or call 01234 718618 to book a place.

