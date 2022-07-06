Calling Bedford children: Fancy a spot of morris dancing this weekend? Well you're in luck

If you’ve ever fancied a spot of morris dancing, The Higgins Bedford is hosting fun-filled events this Saturday (July 9) and everyone is welcome to join in.

On Saturday, at The Higgins Bedford, former members of Redbornstoke Morris and Bedfordshire Lace Morris host a panel discussion This talk is free and will run from 11am-12:30pm.

From 2-3.30pm, it’s the children’s turn. There’ll be a workshop where they can become a morris dancer for the afternoon. Bedfordshire’s Golden Hare Morris team will be on hand to teach young visitors some basic steps and put together a simple Morris dance. Afterwards, the children can show off their Morris moves in a short performance for their families.

Redbornstoke Morris

This workshop is free and is suitable for children aged eight to 12 years old, but they must be accompanied by an adult.