Calling all crime fiction fans in Bedford: The evidence suggests you'll love this event

As well as a series of talks, you could learn how to become the next Stieg Larsson

Are you a fan of crime fiction?

Well, you’re in luck as our libraries have linked up to host a series of author events this month.

Authors clockwise from top left, Peter Laws, AB Morgan, TM Logan and Leigh Russell

It’s all part of National Crime Reading Month – and as well as three popular authors discussing their work, there’ll even been a chance to hone your skills with a crime-writing workshop.

Just think, you could become the next Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle or Stieg Larsson.

Peter Laws kicks off the events with a talk at Bromham Library on Thursday, June 15, at 1.30pm. Peter writes the Matt Hunter series, exploring religious faith, the paranormal, and murder.

Leigh Russell, author of the internationally bestselling Geraldine Steel series, visits Putnoe Library on Thursday, June 22, 11am.

The Sunday Times bestselling author, TM Logan, will be speaking at Kempston Library on Thursday, June 22, from 1pm.

And author Alison Morgan will visit Bedford Central Library on Thursday, June 29, to host a crime-writing workshop between 11.15am to 1.15pm.

Alison moved from psychiatric nursing to crime writing and this is a must-attend session for both fans of crime fiction and aspiring authors.

Tickets for all events are available now and must be booked in advance here or by calling the box office on 01234 718044.