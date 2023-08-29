Calling all Bedford entry level engineers: Thameslink is looking to recruit with starting salary of £37k

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is looking for budding engineers to fill at least 25 vacancies.

The salary is amazing – but there’s a catch for anyone living in Bedford as the jobs are across three of its depots – namely Brighton, Battersea and Selhurst.

The company is looking for Level 1 service engineers, which is an entry level role into the field of engineering. Duties will include carrying out repair work and component changes.

Degree-level qualifications are not required for these vacancies, instead, the company is interested to hear from people who have had hands-on experience in engineering or mechanics and have ideally carried out an NVQ in this field.

Although this is an entry level role, the company is offering an attractive starting salary of £37,877.