Calling all Bedford drinkers: If you know your footie, you could grab yourself a FREE PINT

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football fans can score themselves a free drink tomorrow (Wednesday) – but only if they can prove their know-how.

The offer from Greene King comes as a nationwide survey reveals just how much Brits know about the beautiful game – with nearly one in five admitting they don’t know any football lingo at all. (One in five... how is that even possible?).

Apparently, almost three in four Brits are unfamiliar with the modern false nine position, which has inspired Greene King’s new False Nine golden ale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the launch of the drink, you’ll get a free pint of False Nine – but only if you can name a false nine player, including the top five voted for in the UK-wide survey.

A free pint could be yours on Wednesday (Pixabay)

Don’t get caught sleeping and head down to one of the participating pubs and prove you’re a dead-ball specialist.

The pubs are:

George & Dragon, Mill Street

The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street

The Anchor, Goldington Road

The Swan, Bromham

Maypole Farm, Kempston

The Blackbirds, Flitwick

Bumble Bee, Flitwick