Calling all Bedford drinkers: If you know your footie, you could grab yourself a FREE PINT

By Clare Turner
Published 28th May 2024, 12:15 BST
Football fans can score themselves a free drink tomorrow (Wednesday) – but only if they can prove their know-how.

The offer from Greene King comes as a nationwide survey reveals just how much Brits know about the beautiful game – with nearly one in five admitting they don’t know any football lingo at all. (One in five... how is that even possible?).

Apparently, almost three in four Brits are unfamiliar with the modern false nine position, which has inspired Greene King’s new False Nine golden ale.

To celebrate the launch of the drink, you’ll get a free pint of False Nine – but only if you can name a false nine player, including the top five voted for in the UK-wide survey.

A free pint could be yours on Wednesday (Pixabay)A free pint could be yours on Wednesday (Pixabay)
A free pint could be yours on Wednesday (Pixabay)

Don’t get caught sleeping and head down to one of the participating pubs and prove you’re a dead-ball specialist.

The pubs are:

George & Dragon, Mill Street

The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street

The Anchor, Goldington Road

The Swan, Bromham

Maypole Farm, Kempston

The Blackbirds, Flitwick

Bumble Bee, Flitwick

The Bell, Woburn

