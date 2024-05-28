Calling all Bedford drinkers: If you know your footie, you could grab yourself a FREE PINT
The offer from Greene King comes as a nationwide survey reveals just how much Brits know about the beautiful game – with nearly one in five admitting they don’t know any football lingo at all. (One in five... how is that even possible?).
Apparently, almost three in four Brits are unfamiliar with the modern false nine position, which has inspired Greene King’s new False Nine golden ale.
To celebrate the launch of the drink, you’ll get a free pint of False Nine – but only if you can name a false nine player, including the top five voted for in the UK-wide survey.
Don’t get caught sleeping and head down to one of the participating pubs and prove you’re a dead-ball specialist.
The pubs are:
George & Dragon, Mill Street
The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street
The Anchor, Goldington Road
The Swan, Bromham
Maypole Farm, Kempston
The Blackbirds, Flitwick
Bumble Bee, Flitwick
The Bell, Woburn