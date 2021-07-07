Calling all Bedford dog lovers - Channel 4 TV show searches for people to adopt rescue pet

Their progress will be filmed for the popular show The Dog House

Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:40 pm

Channel 4's popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in Bedford willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.

Production company Five Mile Films is making a new series, which is filmed with Wood Green Animal Charity in Cambridgeshire.

The charity specialises in matching its rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows their process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.

The Dog House

A spokesman for the show said: "We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.

"In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few."

You can apply to take part in the show here

