Calling all Bedford dog lovers - Channel 4 TV show searches for people to adopt rescue pet

Channel 4's popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in Bedford willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.

Production company Five Mile Films is making a new series, which is filmed with Wood Green Animal Charity in Cambridgeshire.

The charity specialises in matching its rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows their process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.

A spokesman for the show said: "We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.