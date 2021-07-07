Calling all Bedford dog lovers - Channel 4 TV show searches for people to adopt rescue pet
Their progress will be filmed for the popular show The Dog House
Channel 4's popular TV programme The Dog House is looking for people in Bedford willing to adopt a rescue dog and star in the show.
Production company Five Mile Films is making a new series, which is filmed with Wood Green Animal Charity in Cambridgeshire.
The charity specialises in matching its rescue dogs with would-be owners and The Dog House follows their process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs.
A spokesman for the show said: "We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.
"In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few."