Calling all artists: New community art project launched ahead of Bedford River Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People of all ages and abilities are invited to submit their artwork for a chance to be displayed in a dedicated community gallery at the festival on July 20 and July 21.

The theme of the project is "Favourite places in Bedford." A spokesperson for The Bedford Borough Council Events Team said: “We want to celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of our town through the eyes of its residents. From historical landmarks to hidden gems, parks to shops, capture your favourite Bedford spot in a 2D piece of artwork.”

Councillor Andrea Spice, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity added: "The Bedford River Festival is a much-loved community event, and this new art project is a fantastic way to get our communities involved. It's a wonderful opportunity for residents to showcase their creativity and share their love for Bedford with the thousands of visitors who attend the festival."

Here's how to participate:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate Bedford with artwork to be displayed at this year's River Festival

Create a 2D piece of artwork that reflects your favourite place in Bedford.

Submit your artwork by Friday, June 17; you can send scanned entries to [email protected] or mail physical entries to: Bedford Borough Council, Events Team, Room 401, Borough Hall, Cauldwell Street, Bedford, MK42 9AP. Be aware that physical entries will not be returned, so scanned submissions are encouraged.

All accepted entries will be proudly displayed at the Bedford River Festival over the weekend, giving residents the chance to share their artistic vision with over 250,000 visitors.