Call for urgent action to prevent modern slavery issues arising in Central Bedfordshire

A plea for urgent action to prevent modern slavery issues arising in Central Bedfordshire has been made by a local councillor.

More than 400 potential victims of modern day slavery were identified in Bedfordshire in 2021, according to Home Office data just released.

And 109 of those identified were children aged 17 and under. There were 402 referrals made to Bedfordshire Police by the national referral mechanism (NRM).

A protest march in Luton raising awareness of modern day slavery

It prompted Labour Parkside councillor Antonia Ryan to write to Central Bedfordshire Council chief executive, Marcel Coiffait, asking how it plans to stop this happening.

In a social media post, she said: "This isn't the first time CBC has been part of such a large and deeply upsetting expose, and urgent work is crucial to avoid more suffering.

"I've written to the chief executive to find out what we're doing to tackle this awful act and what work is ongoing with our partners."

Bedfordshire is the ninth highest in the country for modern day slavery.

Councillor Ryan was referring to previous examples of modern day slavery locally, with 24 people released at the Greenacres caravan site in Little Billington more than ten years ago.

That followed a pre-dawn police raid which found the victims hungry and living in cramped, filthy conditions.

Bedfordshire Police, along with partners, has spoken before of its dedication to strengthening education and raising awareness around the issues of modern day slavery and human trafficking in the county.

The latest figures nationally also show that labour exploitation is the most frequently reported type.

Toddington Services on the M1 has been identified as a place used by human traffickers to collect people who have been smuggled into the country.

In July, three men were charged with modern slavery offences as part of a drugs supply investigation in Biggleswade and Sandy.

Det Insp Alison Whitworth, the Bedfordshire force's lead for modern slavery, said: “Unfortunately modern slavery, and in particular labour exploitation, is becoming more and more common everywhere, and Bedfordshire is no exception.

“Vulnerable people are trafficked into or around the UK to carry out manual work.

"Their exploiters often take their passports from them, and they may be made to live in poor conditions with no means of leaving.

“Our officers are doing a great job investigating and uncovering these types of crimes, as well as ensuring the victims are supported and safeguarded.

"But we need members of the public to speak out and report any suspicions they may have."

Central Beds Council has been asked to comment.

> The Modern Slavery Act 2015 was introduced to the House of Commons in draft form in October 2013 by James Brokenshire, Parliamentary Under Secretary for Crime and Security. The bill's sponsors in the Home Office were Theresa May and Lord Bates.