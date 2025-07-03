Cabinet reshuffle at Bedford Borough Council

Bedford Borough Mayor Tom Wootton has announced some changes to his Cabinet.

The same team of 10 remain in place, but there have been some changes to their responsibilities.

As a result, the new cabinet is as follows:

> Mayor Tom Wootton - Elected Mayor, covering Democratic Services, Asset Management and Rural Communities

Mayor Tom Wootton pictured with his new Cabinet

> Councillor Jim Weir - Deputy Mayor

> Councillor Marc Frost – Portfolio Holder for Finance and Corporate Services (Transformation, Procurement and Performance)

> Councillor Sarah Gallagher - Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience (inc. Leisure, Recreation and Culture)

> Councillor Andrea Spice - Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity (inc. Town Centres)

> Councillor Nicola Gribble - Portfolio Holder for Environment

> Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant - Portfolio Holder for Housing and Regulatory Services

> Councillor Martin Towler - Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Communities: Health and Wellbeing

> Councillor Robert Rigby - Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Adults Services

Councillor Jane Walker - Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services.

