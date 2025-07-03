Cabinet reshuffle at Bedford Borough Council
The same team of 10 remain in place, but there have been some changes to their responsibilities.
As a result, the new cabinet is as follows:
> Mayor Tom Wootton - Elected Mayor, covering Democratic Services, Asset Management and Rural Communities
> Councillor Jim Weir - Deputy Mayor
> Councillor Marc Frost – Portfolio Holder for Finance and Corporate Services (Transformation, Procurement and Performance)
> Councillor Sarah Gallagher - Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience (inc. Leisure, Recreation and Culture)
> Councillor Andrea Spice - Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning and Prosperity (inc. Town Centres)
> Councillor Nicola Gribble - Portfolio Holder for Environment
> Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant - Portfolio Holder for Housing and Regulatory Services
> Councillor Martin Towler - Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Communities: Health and Wellbeing
> Councillor Robert Rigby - Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Adults Services
Councillor Jane Walker - Portfolio Holder for Valuing Families: Children’s Services.
