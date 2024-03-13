Business leaders welcome plans to fast-track East West Rail’s Bedford to Bletchley service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Business leaders have hailed the news works on the Bletchley to Bedford section of East West Rail (EWR) will be brought forward.

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to delivering EWR in full in the 2024 Spring Budget by announcing £240 million in existing funding would be made available to fast-track works on the the Marston Vale Line (MVL).

These will enable passenger services between Oxford to Bedford to start by the end of the decade as a supplement to services on the first phase of the project between Oxford and Milton Keynes/Bletchley, which are due to start next year.

Track-laying along Bicester to Bletchley stage of EWR

The accelerated works will allow a one train per hour service between Bletchley and Bedford.

Richard Tunnicliffe, regional director (East of England), Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said: “The CBI welcomes the commitment to fast-track the Bletchley to Bedford section of East West Rail. New infrastructure can bring major benefits to businesses and help fuel local economies, so it’s vital that towns like Bedford and the businesses there get the transport connections they need so they can prosper.

“East West Rail will be a key driver of economic prosperity, providing businesses with the confidence to invest in the area with the prospect of greater connectivity, giving greater accessibility to more trade and a larger labour market. This can only be a good thing for business in the region and we look forward to its many benefits”

Suzanna Austin, development manager (Beds, Cambs and Herts), Federation of Small Businesses, said: “It is good to see the next stage of East West Rail receive the green light to proceed with upgrading the existing section of line between Bletchley and Bedford. When complete this upgrade will enable faster greener connections for the many small businesses in the area, connecting key towns and cities across the wider region.”