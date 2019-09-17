Business gong for Biddenham man

A former fireman from Biddenham has been recognised as one of UK’s top BME businessmen

Jagtar Singh OBE was named this week in Green Park’s top 100 BME leaders.

Having joined the fire service in 1977, he rose to the rank of Bedfordshire Fire Service’s deputy chief fire officer.

He went on to be a on-executive director for the East of England Ambulance Service. And then in 2009 he moved on to be a non-executive director of Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

And he is now chairman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust which provides health services in Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull.

Mr Singh said: “This was a pleasant surprise and an honour.

“I am very aware that this the nomination will mean a lot to all those who support me every day to be the best I can be and also who support me to be a champion of equality diversity and Inclusion.”

The listing showcases the UK’s leading ethnic minority talent, profiling 100 ethnic minority leaders.”