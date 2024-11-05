Bedford train station

If you’re planning on using the train this Sunday, be warned.

Engineering work on the Midland Main Line will mean changes to journeys between Bedford and Leicester.

There’ll be no trains on Sunday – just replacement buses – so travellers are being ask to check on National Rail beforehand

It’s due to how trains are controlled in the Wigston area and no trains can run while the signalling is being altered to protect safety.

Dan Matthews, head of operations delivery for Network Rail said: “Signalling systems are vital in running a safe and reliable rail network and installing a new workstation will allow our teams to operate the system more effectively for passengers travelling through the East Midlands.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this work will cause and we would like to remind passengers to plan ahead with their journeys as they may take longer than anticipated.”

Philippa Cresswell, customer service director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on Sunday, November 10 to check their journeys in advance by looking for updates on the EMR website.”