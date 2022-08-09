Burst water main on outskirts of Bedford causes concern

A burst water main near Thurleigh is causing concern for workers at the Technology Park.

A reader from Global Access Diagnostics got in touch with us today (Tuesday) with this amazing picture.

She said: “This is a view from our office window in North Bedfordshire.

The burst water pipe in North Beds

"Despite a call to Anglian Water almost an hour ago indicating that a pipe had burst and was gushing out water with such velocity, there is still no on-site attendance from anyone at Anglian Water.

“With a hosepipe ban almost imminent, you’d think they’d have escalated this and had someone attend as a matter of urgency. Goodness knows how much water has been wasted here.”

Bedford Today has contacted Anglian Water for comment – however, on its website, it said: “We are due to attend this location to investigate and repair an issue that has been reported to us.