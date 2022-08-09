Burst water main on outskirts of Bedford causes concern

A burst water main near Thurleigh is causing concern for workers at the Technology Park.
A reader from Global Access Diagnostics got in touch with us today (Tuesday) with this amazing picture.
She said: “This is a view from our office window in North Bedfordshire.
"Despite a call to Anglian Water almost an hour ago indicating that a pipe had burst and was gushing out water with such velocity, there is still no on-site attendance from anyone at Anglian Water.
“With a hosepipe ban almost imminent, you’d think they’d have escalated this and had someone attend as a matter of urgency. Goodness knows how much water has been wasted here.”
Bedford Today has contacted Anglian Water for comment – however, on its website, it said: “We are due to attend this location to investigate and repair an issue that has been reported to us.
“When problems with our network are reported to us we aim to come out and inspect them as soon as possible, within three working days, and then schedule any required repair work based on the nature and severity of the issue that we find.”