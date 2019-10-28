Bucks College Group partners with The Entertainer toy shop to share vital skills

The Entertainer and Buckinghamshire College Group have announced they are now working in partnership to change the lives of young people in Buckinghamshire.

The Entertainer, a family owned high street toy retailer, has joined forces with the Buckinghamshire College Group to upskill and nurture the talent of tomorrow.

The Entertainer will be taking 11 students into their workplace at their head office in Amersham, Buckinghamshire to expose them to the world of business, excite them about their future and allow the students to experience working life.

Eleanor Rutter, a local student said: “I think this is a great opportunity! It is going to be interesting because I am going to be able to experience so many different areas of business. I will be learning about merchandising, their international operations, staff training and support, IT, health and safety at work and so much more.

"I hope my time with The Entertainer will help me to decide what I want to do in the future.”

Each student will enjoy working in different departments; from testing the toys, to working with store facing teams, to learning about how The Entertainer sends toys to each store and

manages their finances.



Gary Grant, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Entertainer said: “We are delighted to be able to give students in our community the opportunity to gain experience in industry

over the next academic year.

"Across the next 9 months, students will get the chance to work in different departments across the business, helping them to grow in confidence and develop key business skills that we hope will be valuable to their future.”

Additionally, the students will have the opportunity to understand how the CEO makes day-to-day decisions by working in his busy office.



Karen Mitchell, CEO of Buckinghamshire College Group said: “We are passionate about the education of our students and equipping them with the skills and qualities to be

successful in work.

"Industry placements are the perfect way for our students to develop and practice their skills. We are thrilled to be working in partnership with our local employer, The Entertainer, and really appreciate the opportunities they are giving to our students.

"The Entertainer will bring the student’s classroom learning alive, inspiring and encouraging our students to learn about working in business and to think about their possibilities for the future.”