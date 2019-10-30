Buckinghamshire Health Trust Optician Denise Voon scoops national award

Denise Voon has taken the top prize in the Optician or Optometrist of the Year category at this year’s Macular Society Awards for Excellence.

The prize is in recognition of her exceptionally good practice in the care of people with macular disease.

Denise received her award from Macular Society chairman John Dunston at the charity’s national annual conference, which took place at the Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge Hotel in London on Saturday 21 September 2019.

Now in its 11th year, the Macular Society Awards for Excellence is run by the charity to celebrate the inspirational work done to provide services and care for people with

macular disease in the UK.

The Optician/Optometrist of the Year prize is one of four honours handed out by the charity.

The category is open to practitioners working in any environment, such as a high street business, hospital or local society who provide outstanding services to people with macular disease.

Cathy Yelf, chief executive of the Macular Society, said: “The commitment and dedication Denise has shown in caring for people with macular disease is clear from the

tremendous feedback we’ve received about her work.

“She thoroughly deserves this award and I’d like to congratulate her on this excellent achievement.”