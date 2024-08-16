Bromham salon owner Fiona Quinn is delighted to have won two top gongs in the 10th Annual Online British Hair and Beauty Awards

The Bromham salon owner was named The British Hair and Beauty Award-Skincare Specialist of the Year 2024 and Dollyblue took the Home Salon of the Year 2024 title.

Fiona, who’s been in the business for 30 years, says: “Skin transformation is my passion so everything I offer needs to live up to my personal and business ethics.

“I have seen many beauty trends come and go and typically if it seems too good to be true, it usually is. With every treatment I offer I consider its efficacy, ensuring desired results.

"These awards are the perfect opportunity to give thanks and to show my clients their trust in me is worthy.”

Fiona offers a unique range of advanced aesthetics, beauty and skincare treatments in her luxury log cabin salon.

These include hydrafacial, microneedling, RF therapy – radio frequency that stimulates the production of collage, elastin and new skin cells - and LED light therapy, which treats skin conditions such as acne, fine lines and psoriasis.

The British Hair and Beauty Awards recognise the industry’s brightest and best.

The event celebrates outstanding achievements and contributions in the hair and beauty industry and was hosted by Think Expose Ltd earlier this month.

A spokesperson said: “Our awards are a constant reminder of the all the hard work, love, dedication and skill that go into keeping the nation looking - but most importantly, feeling - fantastic.”

This year saw a record number of applications with only the best of the best being shortlisted.

Judges this year including salon business expert Liz McKeon and Carey of BoostMySalon.

They work to strict criteria, looking at businesses as a whole and taking into consideration motivation and determination, passion and focus, professionalism and skills as well as client retention, customer service and reviews, understanding of market and trends and, in addition, impact and integrity.

Winning an accolade from The British Hair and Beauty Awards is not only a sign of excellence but also highlights the hours of hard work, dedication and passion put into a business.