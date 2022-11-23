Bromham CofE Primary school has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Milton Keynes.

Bromham CofE Primary school has been given a £1k donation from Amazon.

The donation will go towards helping the school PTA raise money for the children’s playground equipment and other projects to enhance pupils' time at the school.

Advertisement

Victor Pulido, General Manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “I’m pleased to support Bromham CofE Primary School on behalf of Migle Malakauskaite. We hope this donation will lend a helping hand to the staff and pupils.”

Migle Malakauskaite, an Amazon employee who nominated the school for support, said: “My children love attending Bromham CofE Primary School and it’s great to hear that Amazon has recognised its efforts with this donation.”