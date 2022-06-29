Broadway star Marisha Wallace joins line up for Bedford Park’s Simply Red AND Proms

Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace has joined the lineup for not one but two of the Bedford Park Concert shows this July.

The singer and actress will join Lisa Stansfield as support for Simply Red on July 28 – and if that wasn’t enough, she’ll then return as the star soloist on July 31 for the Bedford Park Proms, which is also co-headlined by Welsh tenor Wynne Evans.

Marisha Wallace has starred in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress, Hairspray; and most recently in Aladdin – The Musical.

Marisha Wallace

She also stars in Netflix hit show Feel Good alongside Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow.

Hailing from North Carolina, Marisha is known around the world for her incredible voice.