Broadcasting legends Sir Trevor McDonald and Gloria Hunniford to attend retirement village open day near Bedford

Two broadcasting legends will be visiting a retirement village’s open days.

Elderswell retirement village in Turvey will be hosting two open days to showcase the first phase of the development.

For the first event, Gloria Hunniford will be the guest of honour and will host a Q&A covering everything from staying young at heart and making the most of retirement. Guests will be able to get a preview of the delicious food that will be on offer at Elderswell, with an afternoon tea to the backdrop of live acoustic music and a classic car on display.

An artist's impression of Elderswell retirement village in Turvey and inset top, Gloria Hunniford and bottom, Sir Trevor McDonald and

Sir Trevor McDonald will attend the November open day to host a Q&A on his incredible broadcasting career spanning over five decades and how he keeps busy. Guests will be able to enjoy a buffet and special performance by a barbershop quartet.

Once complete, Elderswell will offer 130 age-appropriate homes, as well as state-of-the-art facilities in the village centre for both residents and the local community.

Operated by Iater living specialist, Inspired Villages, the village centre will include a restaurant, café, wellness centre (featuring a fitness studio, gym and jacuzzi pool), and library. Phase one of construction was recently completed and included 76 homes and the village centre.

To give people a sneak peek into the first phase of the development, the team will be hosting two open days on Saturday, October 29 and Thursday, November 17, from 11am to 3pm.

Tours will be available both days and offer the perfect chance to explore the Village Centre and view the brand-new show apartments at Elderswell.

James Cobb, sales & marketing director at Inspired Villages, said: “We are incredibly excited to showcase the first phase of Elderswell. The village will offer age-appropriate homes alongside wellbeing-focused central facilities, designed to help older people live healthy, independent lives for longer.

“The open days will provide the perfect opportunity for visitors to learn more about the 'Inspired way of life’ and see how they can make the most of their retirement. We will also be joined by our Inspired friends, Gloria and Trevor, for some wonderfully insightful conversations around their lives and enjoying later life.”

