Brit-nominated Cat Burns has been announced as the support act for George Ezra at Bedford Park this summer.

Limerick-based three-piece Kingfishr complete the line-up on Friday, June 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cat Burns – who has been nominated for not one but two Brit Awards – is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter who went from busking on the Southbank to mastering Tik Tok in lockdown and she quickly amassed over a million followers.

Cat Burns

She draws upon gospel influences, pop inspirations and a love of guitar-led and indie music too.

And proudly cites Ed Sheeran, India Arie and Tori Kelly as a few of her biggest inspirations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her song Go was released in July 2020 and reached number two in the UK singles chart, and is included in her latest EP Emotionally Unavailable.