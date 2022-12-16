Bridleway near Bedford closed due to safety fears

The council have been forced to close the foot/bridleway outside the mill in Odell for safety reasons.

Following an inspection the bridge has been found to be unsafe for public use.

It is currently unclear who owns the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the owner has been identified and repairs have been made.

It's not known who owns Odell foot bridleway

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “I appreciate the frustration closing this connection will cause but we must put public safety first.”