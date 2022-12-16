News you can trust since 1845
Bridleway near Bedford closed due to safety fears

It’s not known who owns it or when it will reopen

By Clare Turner
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
16th Dec 2022

The council have been forced to close the foot/bridleway outside the mill in Odell for safety reasons.

Following an inspection the bridge has been found to be unsafe for public use.

It is currently unclear who owns the bridge. The bridge will remain closed until the owner has been identified and repairs have been made.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “I appreciate the frustration closing this connection will cause but we must put public safety first.”

The bridge carries users from Mill Lane towards the western tip of Felmersham ward along bridleway eight.

