Breaking: Search for missing teenage boy last seen in Bedford

Police have issued an appeal to help find missing teenager Riley who was last seen in Bedford yesterday morning. (September 21)

Riley, who is 16 years old, is described as around 5ft 8in tall, with short blond hair, and was last seen wearing a blue durag (close fitting cloth tied around the top of the head) black jumper and black trainers. Anyone who has seen Riley or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or report online here quoting reference 496 of 21 September.

