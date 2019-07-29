Brave Bedford girl Georgia wows the crowd with her Dolly Parton rendition

A brave youngster with stars in her eyes achieved her dream of appearing on stage at the Bedfringe Festival this week.

Despite living with a long term heart condition Georgia has been taking part in school performances since she was eight years-old.

Dolly Parton is Georgia’s favourite singer, and in May of this year, the Corn Exchange gave Georgia front row seats to see ‘Islands in the Stream’, a Dolly Parton tribute act, where, upon hearing how much of a fan Georgia was, the band dedicated a song to her and a fellow audience member helped Georgia onto the stage to dance!

Keech Hospice Care contacted the Creating Memories charity, and with the help of the Quarry Theatre Georgia was given the chance to perform on the Garden Stage as part of a 40 minute slot alongside other local artists.

Local Bedford singer Roy Lendor sang four songs as Georgia’s support act, before Georgia sang her heart out with renditions of Jolene by her idol Dolly Parton and This is Me from the Greatest Showman.

Georgia received a bunch of flowers following her performance, which were donated by Cottage Garden Florists in Kempston, before audience members came forward to congratulate her and ask for autographs.

Georgia’s mum Claire said: “A big thank you to Creating Memories for making Georgia’s wish come true, watching her perform on stage and fulfilling her dream was just an amazing feeling that filled our hearts with joy and bought tears to our eyes. Georgia loved every moment. She was in her element on the stage and this will be a memory the whole family will always treasure.”

Pritti Saggi, founder of Creating Memories, said “I feel honoured to have been able to make this wish happen with the fantastic support of local businesses. Georgia dedicating Jolene to her dad - his favourite song – was a very special moment and a great example of why I love what I do as part of Creating Memories.”