Boy finds knives while out playing with his friends in Bedford

By Olga Norford
Published 8th Aug 2025, 16:56 BST
A young boy who found some knives while out playing in Bedford, has been praised for his quick-thinking.

Beds Police have commended the boy and his friends who immediately reported the find so that the knives could be disposed of before getting into the wrong hands.

A member of Bedford Community Police Team, said: “Thank you very much to the very responsible young man and his friends who found these while they were out playing in their area, and thanks to his mum who called us to report it and provided us with the what 3 words to help me locate and dispose of them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The post on the group's FB page comes on the back of an ongoing Beds Police anti-knife campaign (Operation Sceptre), and a day after a teenager was found guilty of the ‘brutal and senseless’ murder of a 17-year-old boy outside Bedford bus station.

These were the knives handed in to Policeplaceholder image
These were the knives handed in to Police

Bennett Ndenkeh, 19, was found guilty of the murder of Bedford Academy student Thomas Taylor, who was stabbed to death in January.

A second teenager, 18-year-old Riaz Miah, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter in connection with the stabbing.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice