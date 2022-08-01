Boy, 13, found dead after getting into "difficulty" in lake near Bedford

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Stewartby on Friday.

In a statement from Bedfordshire Police on social media, they said: "On Friday (July 29) at 6.45pm, police were called to reports of a 13-year-old boy in difficulty in water at a lake in Stewartby.

“Police worked in partnership with other agencies to search for the boy.

Stewartby Lakes

“However, sadly his body was recovered in the early hours of Saturday (July 30).

“We are supporting the family and will be working with them to release further information.

“We share our sympathy with the family and ask that their privacy is respected.”