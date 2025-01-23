Boots Opticians in Bedford gets new look following refurbishment

By Olga Norford
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 15:04 BST
Boots Opticians has reopened its Bedford branch at Harpur Shopping Centre following a refurbishment.

Alongside the facelift the store has introduced a dry eye service providing vital relief to patients dealing with the irritable condition.

The dry eye service is a detailed assessment of the eye’s hydration levels which allows clinicians to develop personalised treatment plans for managing dry eye symptoms.  

In addition there is also a new private dispensing area offering optomap® eye scans alongside OCT advanced eye scans, NHS and private eye tests, contact lens fittings plus a wide range of own brand and designer frames. 

The Bedford branch of Boots Opticians has unveiled a new look

 Tayyab Akram, store manager at Boots Opticians, said: “We are delighted that the store has reopened and we are looking forward to helping local customers with their eye care needs. We are also immensely proud to offer both optomap eye scans and a Dry Eye service; it’s rewarding to know we’re making a real difference in our patients’ lives and we’re excited to see how much more we can achieve.”    

Boots Optometrists are on hand in store to provide expert advice alongside Boots Macmillan Optician Professionals, whose unique training provides optometrists with the necessary skills to help those living with cancer, as well as those experiencing ocular side effects from cancer treatment.

To celebrate its transformation, the store hosted a reopening event with cake and drinks available for customers.

Customers can browse the extensive range of premium and designer brands including Gucci and Mulberry as well as stylish frames from the Boots own brand range, with prices starting from £50.   

Find out more about Boots Opticians and book an eye test here.

