Booking system for Bedford tip set to be scrapped

It will soon be easier to get rid of your household waste - as the booking system for the Household Waste Recycling Centre on Barkers Lane in Bedford is set to be scrapped.

The site has been working on an appointment system due to Covid-19, but from 11.59pm on Saturday, October 9, the online booking system will stop taking new bookings - meaning you can just turn up from 9am on Monday, October 11.

However, there's limited space for vehicles to wait on site, so residents may still be turned away if the site is busy in order to prevent traffic queues on Barkers Lane.

The booking system at the centre is being scrapped

It is expected that Fridays and the weekends will be the busiest times, particularly 9am to 1pm and 3.30pm to 5pm, so Bedford Borough Council is asking people to plan ahead and avoid these peak times if possible.

Cllr Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Waste, said: “I would like to thank all of our council and HWRC workers who have worked hard to keep this important public facility open during the pandemic. The temporary online booking system was extremely effective and enabled us to manage the site to keep staff and residents safe.”

To ensure the site is only used by Bedford residents, visitors to the HWRC will need to provide a current council tax bill, utility bill or a photo ID that shows proof of address to site staff on arrival.

If the photo ID does not show an address, visitors must provide an additional form of proof of address in their name.