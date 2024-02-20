Body found in river following search for missing 78-year-old from Bedford

Officers searching for missing Gregor from Bedford located a body in the River Great Ouse, just outside of Willington, on Sunday

A body has been found in River Great Ouse after police appealed for the public's help to find missing Gregor.

Bedfordshire Police said late last month there were “extremely concerned” for the 78-year-old’s welfare. He had last been seen making his way from the Embankment to Duck Mill Lane, Bedford.

But in a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police confirmed a body had been located just outside Willington on Sunday (February 18).

Officers said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but Gregor’s family have been informed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time.