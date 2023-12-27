News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Body found in Bedford river on Christmas Day

Formal identification is yet to be carried out
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 12:01 GMT
Butterfly Bridge. Picture: Victoria WestButterfly Bridge. Picture: Victoria West
A body was recovered from the river in Bedford near the Butterfly Bridge on Christmas Day (Monday).

While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of 54-year-old Bedford man Stuart, who had been reported missing six days ago. His next of kin have been informed.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to find Stuart.”

We will update this article when more information becomes available.