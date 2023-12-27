Formal identification is yet to be carried out

A body was recovered from the river in Bedford near the Butterfly Bridge on Christmas Day (Monday).

While the body has not yet been formally identified, it is believed to be that of 54-year-old Bedford man Stuart, who had been reported missing six days ago. His next of kin have been informed.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to find Stuart.”