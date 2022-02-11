Blue plaque plan to mark Bedford's Second World War history as home to BBC broadcasts

The plaque would be placed on the external wall

Plans for a blue plaque to recognise the location of a BBC Radio control room in Bedford during the Second World War have been submitted.

At the start of the war, parts of the BBC moved to “safer” areas away from London. However, the major cities across the UK soon came under attack. Following an invitation from the mayor, the BBC came to Bedford, which became known as 'Somewhere in England.'

Between 1941 and 1945, there were around 8,000 broadcasts from Bedford.

Various locations were used by the BBC across the town, including the Corn Exchange (which has a Blue Plaque to recognise its use by the BBC), Bedford School and St Paul’s Church.

The main control room for the seven BBC studios was based in what is now known as Bunyan Meeting's Harrowden Room.

The application, which was submitted by Bunyan Meeting trustees, is for a plaque on the Castle Lane side of the building, which will say “WW2 BBC Radio Music & Religious Broadcasting Main Control Room for Seven Studios in Bedford 1941-45”.

The application (21/03187/LBC) can be viewed on the Bedford Borough Council planning portal. The consultation expires on March 4, 2022.