Black Cat upgrade: Find another route as there'll be full closures this weekend
They’ll be overnight closures between 9pm to 5am
With work already started on upgrades to the iconic Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet route on the A428, expect overnight disruption this weekend.
Between 9pm and 5am on Friday and Saturday (February 23 and 24), they’ll be a full road closure of the roundabout at the following locations:
A421 eastbound & westbound, Renhold to Black Cat roundabout
A1 northbound, Sandy to Wyboston
Bedford Road from the garden centre to the Black Cat roundabout
Chawston Lane & The Lane closed at A1 junction