Who exactly is the most significant person to hail from your Bedford?

Well, it depends on your outlook.

If you’re a sports lover, it might be rower Tim Foster.

The interactive map

Or if you have a passion for music, it might be Tom Grennan.

Well, an incredible interactive map has been developed, revealing the birthplaces of the most 'notable people' around the world.

And under Bedford – wait for it – the main one is John Bunyan, closely followed by:

Roy Babbington of Soft Machine

Olympic champion Harold Maurice Abrahams CBE

Actor and comedian Matt Berry

Elizabethan poet George Gascoigne

Bizarrely the map includes Agent Provocateur co-founder Joseph Corré – but he was born in Clapham, London NOT Clapham, Bedford.

But most unforgivable is the fact they left out comedy royalty Ronnie Barker – born in Garfield Street – and Dad’s Army legend John Le Mesurier.

It’s the brainchild of Mapbox researcher and geographer Topi Tjukanov – researchers from the University of Paris calculated a person's notability based on information from Wikipedia and Wikidata and you can view it here