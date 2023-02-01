Bizarre hare courser's gravestone in Ampthill disappears in mysterious circumstances

A tombstone which suddenly appeared by the side of a busy Bedfordshire road has now vanished in equally mysterious circumstances – leaving just a muddy hole in the ground.

However, several bunches of flowers and four Guinness cans – two of them unopened – still mark the spot on Bedford Street, Ampthill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several bunches of flowers and four Guinness cans still mark the spot

And a rain-sodden kiddie’s toy called Little Singing Alfie hangs forlornly from a fence.

A small metal sign screwed to a nearby telegraph pole says “In Loving Memory of Thee (sic) John Davis, 1954-2021”.

There is also a cross made out of ivy with a big red bow tied on it.

Last month, Bedford Today revealed how the 2ft high memorial stone had been erected on the edge of Ampthill Great Park

What's left of the mystery gravestone

Carved on it was a picture of a lurcher-type dog chasing a hare and the inscription: “Here Lies the Greatest Coursing Man of all time – the John Davis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lived for the land & died on the land.”

Every few days, fresh flowers were laid there, often with cards bearing sentimental, hand-written messages.

Central Bedfordshire councillor Paul Duckett said at the time: “I have made inquiries but the town council knows nothing about this.”

This week a member of the town council suggested Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) may have removed the tombstone because it had been erected without permission on its land.

Advertisement

Advertisement