Bill from Bedford is still rocking into his 80s

As proven at Glastonbury, age is no barrier to being able to make music.

What many people don’t know is that Bedford has its own octogenarian songwriter.

Bill Morrison, 86, has been creating and recording music for more than 40 years.

Bill Morrison with some of his CDs

During this time, he has written songs of all genres including ballads, jazz, blues, swing and country and western. A number of his albums have been sold in aid of charities including one that raised thousands of pounds for the RNLI.

Bill said: “This is my hobby, I write songs. I don’t play a musical instrument but I write the song in my head.

"I can hear the melody as I put down the words. They come together. I then record me singing the song and send it to professional producers and arrangers who with a lyric sheet put the song to a backing track and provide a vocalist.

"Over the years I have worked with them to make more than 10 albums.”

Bill has also published a book of 100 of his song lyrics – Sing my Song – which is available from The Eagle Bookshop in Bedford as well as Amazon

A resident of Bedesman House in Duck Mill Lane, Bill collaborates with musician Dave King who performs his songs with his band.