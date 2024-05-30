Biker workshop to reduce numbers killed or seriously injured on our roads to be held near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first of these workshops for 16 to 19-year-olds will take place at the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ in Kempston between 8.30am and 4pm on Sunday, June 2.

They have been organised by The Road Policing Unit (RPU) in Beds, Cambs and Herts with further workshops due to be rolled out across the three counties in the coming months.

People can complete an online form to book their free place.

In the three years between 2021 and 2023, four 16 to 19-year-olds were killed and 126 seriously injured while driving a powered-two wheeler across Beds, Cambs and Herts. It total 441 riders were involved in road traffic collisions.

A biker workshop is to be held at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ in Kempston

To help mitigate the risks workshops will include:

> An observed ride by police riders and slow riding course.

> Learning the importance of the correct PPE.

> Immediate first aid.

> A VR session to educate riders on hazards on the roads.

> Learning basic maintenance.

Those attending will also receive a voucher for £100 to be spent on Protective equipment.

RPU Inspector Pete Scholes said: “It’s so important to work with this age group, as they are at most risk of being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“We want to implement good techniques and knowledge from a young age, to ensure riders stay safe on their bikes. Being on a motorcycle can be dangerous; they make up approximately 3% of all traffic, but nationally in 2021, motorcyclists accounted for 20% of those who were killed or seriously injured on our roads. This is disproportionate.”