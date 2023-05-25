Sporty students are showing off their new kit thanks to a donation from a housebuilder.

Biddenham International School and Sports College was given a donation of new netball and football kits from housebuilder Dandara, which is building new homes at its nearby Saxon Park development on Gold Lane in Biddenham.

As well as playing intra-school competitions, the teams also play competitively, with the netball and football teams playing in the Bedfordshire district school leagues and county competitions.

Dandara donates kits to Biddenham School

Michael Evans, Head of PE at Biddenham International School and Sports College, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation of football and netball kits to our school. This donation will greatly enhance our sports programs and provide our students with the proper equipment they need to excel. A big thank you to Dandara for their support in fostering a love for sports and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle amongst our students.”

Rachel Lindop, head of sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, daid: “It is great to support the school's sports programs with the donation of kits. It’s hugely important to us to support the communities in which we build, so we are pleased to have been able to contribute to a school that promotes wellbeing and physical activity.

“We hope that these kits will inspire the students to achieve their best – it is a privilege to make a positive impact in our local community.”

