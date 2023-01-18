Bedfordshire’s first black male police officer gives his life story in Bedford book launch

Bedfordshire’s first black male police officer plans to tell his life story through a series of small books.

The first chapters of Eric Edwin’s memoir Getting my House in Order were published last month – and the official book launch is tomorrow (Thursday.

Advertisement

It will be in the University of Bedfordshire’s Gateway Building on the Bedford campus at 5pm.

From left, Dr Oliver Belas, Eric Edwin and Dr Nicola Darwood

Over the course of a year, Eric had regular conversations with Dr Nicola Darwood, senior lecturer in English literature and Dr Oliver Belas, course coordinator for the BA education degree – and the trio started to bring Eric’s life stories together into a series of chapbooks which are smaller forms of literature.

Advertisement

Eric joined the force in 1979 – going on to serve for 42 years – 30 as a police officer and 12 as police civilian staff specialising in covert policing, fraud, and financial investigation.

He is also a former amateur bodybuilder and his parents were part of the Windrush generation – all providing plenty of interesting material for a memoir.

Advertisement

In 2016, Eric was diagnosed with incurable multiple myeloma and he hopes his book will help others, alongside raising funds for cancer.

He said: “I’m honoured and privileged to be in the position that I am in as we speak. When I was diagnosed with cancer, I had no intention to be doing what we’re doing at this moment in time.

Advertisement

"I thank my true friends and work colleagues for putting the idea in my head. I thank the University of Bedfordshire for supporting me and making the project work.”

Through a crowdfunding appeal, more than £1,000 has been raised for Myeloma UK and Macmillan Cancer Care, and to contribute towards the printing costs of Eric’s memoir.

Advertisement

Dr Darwood said: “Eric’s story is one which will resonate with many people; it’s a story of courage and fortitude, told with a real sense of humour. It’s been a huge pleasure and privilege to have been able to listen and talk with Eric, and to be part of the writing process, bringing his story to a wider audience while also helping to raise money for the two charities so close to Eric’s heart.”