Bedfordshire pub goers thank Macmillan Cancer nurses on custom-made beer mats

Greene King customers at the Bumble Bee are being asked to submit their personal messages of thanks to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Anyone visiting the Flitwick pub in Coniston Road this week (October 4-8) will be able to write their very own messages of gratitude on custom-made Macmillan beer mats.

They will be added, collage style, to a 10ft super-sized thank you card, addressed to Macmillan nurses across the UK.

The Bumble Bee in Flitwick

Kelly Fisher, general manager of the Bumble Bee, said: “We’re very proud to support Macmillan, their work impacts many in our community and we’re passionate in our efforts to back the invaluable work they do.

“Alongside fundraising, this year we’re creating hundreds of personal messages from teams and customers across the UK, to show our heartfelt appreciation for Macmillan.”

Rachael Gascoigne, senior partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “This is such a lovely gesture from Greene King.

"The thank yous will mean so much to our Macmillan nurses and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly in their local communities to support people living with cancer – and to know just how much they are valued, especially after such a difficult time.”