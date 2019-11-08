Bedfordshire primary school praised by Ofsted for continued success

The school, which is part of Sharnbrook Academy Federation, has since expanded to deliver high-quality education to pupils ranging from four to 11 years old.

Inspectors said the school continues to be a “very friendly and welcoming place”, and praised the school leaders for setting high expectations for every pupil.

Ofsted also recognised pupils at the school do at least as well as pupils in other schools across the country.

Sarah Litchfield, academy principal at the Oakley Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted that our hard work has been recognised by Ofsted once again. We have grown as a School since the last inspection, so to have our success confirmed is fantastic achievement for everyone at the school.

“We will not rest on our laurels, however, and we will continue to work hard and develop as a school.

"I have every confidence that with the excellent team we have here at Oakley along with the wider support from the board, governors, parents and wider community we will continue to improve and provide the best educational opportunities to our pupils.”

Inspectors also highlighted a number of other key areas, including:

- Pupils at the school enjoy their learning and feel that their lessons, which cover the whole curriculum, are fun. Alongside the curriculum, they also have a wide range of other learning opportunities.

- The school meets the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) very well.

- All of the staff were well trained and leaders take the safety and welfare of the pupils seriously, drawing particular attention to the fact that a large majority of members of staff are trained in paediatric first aid.

- The Ofsted report further praises the pupil’s behaviour whilst attending school, along with their interest and enthusiasm to learn. When in the classroom they listen to their teachers and outside of the classroom staff make sure they are available for pupils to approach them during playtime in case they have any problems or concerns.

Iain Denning, chief executive officer of the Sharnbrook Academy Federation, said: “This is another fantastic Ofsted report for the school, and they should all be very proud of their achievement.