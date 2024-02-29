Bedfordshire Police to receive extra £1.4m funding to tackle anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire Police is to receive up to £1.4m additional funding to tackle anti-social behaviour.

It’s part of a package totalling around £66 million for England and Wales, which will enable each force to deploy more uniformed patrols in 'hotspot' areas, helping drive down crime and boost public confidence in their local force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government states every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols targeting areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour.

Beds Police to receive £1.4m funding to tackle anti-social behaviour

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye said: “In Bedfordshire we are tackling anti-social behaviour in both rural and urban areas, with issues being reported by our residents ranging from nuisance motorbikes and vehicles, to fly-tipping.

"The anti-social behaviour hotspot pilots carried out by other constabularies have demonstrated what can be achieved by concentrating efforts on problem areas and following a zero-tolerance approach to drug taking, loitering and fly-tipping.

“When meeting with Bedfordshire’s communities, I hear about how the public want the tackling of anti-social behaviour to be prioritised. Bedfordshire Police’s local community policing teams work tirelessly to reassure residents and to help them feel safe, so it is great to see that the government recognises this and is willing to offer further support of our community policing operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement