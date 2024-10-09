Bedfordshire Police officer sacked for inappropriately touching woman on night out
PC Kayleigh Long was found by a panel to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct for her actions during the social event in December 2023.
She had previously been given a final written warning for another incident.
The misconduct hearing was told that PC Long admitted the incident but disputed that it amounted to a breach.
But the panel, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy, found the incident amounted to gross misconduct and she was immediately dismissed. She will also be placed on the College of Policing Barred List banning her from returning to policing or similar professions.
Mr Murphy said: "PC Long’s training meant she had a good understanding of consent. Her deliberate actions were completely inappropriate and a gross invasion of the victim’s personal space.
"The public rightly expect the highest standards from our officers, particularly with regard to protecting women and girls. The behaviour in this case was so serious that dismissal was the only appropriate sanction."