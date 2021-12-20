Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner does Love Actually pastiche for Christmas

Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner has taken to YouTube to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, a la Love Actually. SEE BELOW

No, Festus Akinbusoye didn't get a band of scantily-clad women - like Bill Nighy's character, Billy Mack - or dance about to The Pointer Sisters, like Hugh Grant's Prime Minister.

But instead, the crime commissioner pays homage to Andrew Lincoln's character when he professes his undying love to Keira Knightley's character in a London street.

In a series of boards, Festus praises police officers, saying: "The passion, grit and determination of Bedfordshire Police never ceases to amaze me and make me proud," before wishing everyone in our "amazing county" a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.