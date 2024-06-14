Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire People have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List, published today by the Cabinet Office.

The list focuses on people who have initiated substantial change where it was needed, and developed innovative solutions that have had an immeasurable impact on the lives of thousands of people across the country, says the Cabinet Office.

Many are active community champions, innovative social entrepreneurs, pioneering scientists, passionate health workers and dedicated volunteers who have gone the extra mile.

A CBE is the highest ranking Order of the British Empire level (excluding a knighthood/damehood), followed by OBE and then MBE.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, said: “I would like to send my huge congratulations to all the honours recipients named in His Majesty’s Birthday Honours List – it once again recognises those that contribute so much both nationally and locally.

“It is lovely to see so many people being recognised within our county of Bedfordshire.”

Those named in King’s Birthday Honours List published today, include:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

> Richard Quentin FULLER

Lately Member of Parliament for North East Bedfordshire.

For Political and Public Service

> Mr Jeffrey Daniel JAMES

Chief Executive Officer and Keeper of the Public Record, The National Archives.

For services to Archives and the Public Record.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

> Mr Bruno REDDY

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Maths Circle, Ampthill.

For services to Education.

> Mr Richard ANGELL (Leighton Buzzard)

Chief Executive at Terence Higgins Trust

For services to charity

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

> Ms Bernadette BARNES (Wootton)

Manager, Home-Start Northampton, Northamptonshire.

For services to Families and Early Years Learning.

> Ms Janice Margaret BUCKLE

For services to Biggleswade Junior Badminton Club.

> Mr Ian FARTHING

Trustee of St Mark’s Church Preschool, Bedford.

For services to Early Years Learning.

> Ms Susan Julie PEARSON (Bedford)

Fundraiser and Community Volunteer, Macmillan Cancer Support.

For services to Charitable Fundraising.

> Mr David Charles PORTER (Dunstable)

Pest Control and Dog Warden Manager, Neighbourhood Services, Luton Borough Council.