Bedfordshire NHS Trust pays out nearly £9m for misdiagnosis claims

New figures have revealed how much Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid out for misdiagnosis claims in the past five years.

Figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist revealed the trust has had to pay out nearly £9m to patients who have lodged claims following a misdiagnosis between 2019 and 2024.

There were 74 claims lodged against Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 57 of which were settled.

The highest number of claims came in 2019/20, when 26 claims were made against the trust.

According to NHS Resolution, diagnostic errors contribute approximately 20 per cent of all clinical negligence claims.

Over the past five years, the trust has paid out a total of £8,926,046, with the highest amount coming in 2019/20, standing at £5,480,028.

At the trust, the most common misdiagnosis claims was unnecessary pain, which was lodged seven times, with it paying £187,113 in compensation.

Bedford and Luton & Dunstable hospitals were approached for comment, but did not respond in time for our deadline.