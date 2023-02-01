Bedfordshire named 2nd worst area for speeding in UK
It’s not worth getting a ticket
By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
When it comes to driving, new research has revealed Bedfordshire motorists really have a need for speed.
Car insurance experts GoShorty have looked at a range of data from the government to determine which car-related crimes are the most common.
And when it comes to speeding in the UK, Bedfordshire was only beaten by Lincolnshire.
A staggering 10,288 offences were recorded last year in the county.